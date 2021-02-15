Leopard electrocuted in Karnataka after coming in contact with live wire while climbing tree

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A leopard was electrocuted in Bhatkal after it came in contact with a live transmission line while it was climbing a tree.

The incident occurred at survey no 3, Masheri village in Kekkod beat in Belke section reserve forests in Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday evening.

According to the forest department, its tail came in contact with a hanging transmission line. "It was a two-year-old juvenile leopard," Ganapathi Naik, DCF Honnavat taluk, told The New Indian Express.

He said that the animal came in contact with a 11 kv transmission line while it was climbing a tree.

Honnavar DCF Ganapathi visited the spot and inspected the area to rule out poaching.

However, there was no injury which suggested a suspicious death. The post-mortem has been conducted and the body has been disposed of. Further investigations are on.