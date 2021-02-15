STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Netas bond at political wedding of the year

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has been increasingly critical of the Congress, was also welcomed on stage. 

Published: 15th February 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

CM B S Yediyurappa poses with the bride Aisshwarya, groom Amartya and KPCC president D K Shivakumar and his wife Usha in Bengaluru on Sunday

CM B S Yediyurappa poses with the bride Aisshwarya, groom Amartya and KPCC president D K Shivakumar and his wife Usha in Bengaluru on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A plethora of leaders — representing the range of the political spectrum — was present at one of the biggest political weddings on Sunday, as KPCC President D K Shivakumar’s daughter Aisshwarya married Amartya Hegde, grandson of former Chief Minister S M Krishna. Amartya is the son of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha and Krishna’s daughter Malavika.

The wedding was held at the Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, where Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah were among the early visitors.

The bonhomie among arch political rivals was on display when Chief Minsters B S Yediyurappa, and ministers Basavraj Bommai, V Somanna and Murugesh Nirani walked on to the stage. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has been increasingly critical of the Congress, was also welcomed on stage. The acrimony of Operation Lotus and the recent Council brouhaha appeared forgotten. 

While the Shivakumar family had sent out around 800 invites, there were at least 1,000 gatecrashers who entered without valid invitations. The reception is scheduled on February 17 at a private location, which the family is trying to keep a secret to avoid gatecrashers.

Family in tears
Though the Shivakumar and Hegde residences are but minutes away from each other in Sadashivanagar, tears flowed as Aisshwarya got ready to move to her new home. Shivakumar wept profusely, as did wife Usha and brother, MP D K Suresh, daughter Abharana and son Aakash. Videos of Aisshwarya dancing during the sangeet ceremony, where again Shivakumar was in tear, have gone viral. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D K Shivakumar Amartya Hegde
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp