Ram temple will give new dimension to India's culture and tradition: Sadananda Gowda

Gowda attended a fund-raising event for the Ram temple organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Officers and Employees Welfare Association.

Published: 15th February 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will give a new dimension to the country's culture and tradition, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda on Monday said.

"In a way it is a work related to the nation. It is not just the construction of Ram temple but it is going to give a new dimension to the country's culture and tradition," he said.

Gowda was interacting with journalists here after attending a fund-raising event for the Ram temple organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Officers and Employees Welfare Association.

He said the funds for temples were being mobilised from individuals instead of depending on governments because the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra believed that the temple construction should be done by ordinary devotees of Lord Ram.

He hailed the BBMP association for organising the fundraising event.

