Suttur seer supports quota stir

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Wading into the debate on reservation by Veerashaiava-Lingayat sects, Suttur seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji on Sunday said that the government has the responsibility of addressing backwardness among communities.

The Lingayat seer, who otherwise stays away from making comments on such issues, justified the demand saying that because a few individuals in a community in some areas have progressed, it does not mean that the whole community is uplifted. Interventions are needed to provide equal opportunity, he said.

On the demand by Panchamasalis for inclusion in the 2A category of OBC and that of other sects for inclusion in the central OBC list without naming the sects, he said instead of demands for particular sections, interventions should be extended to entire communities.