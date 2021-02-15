STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayendra: BSY has lived amid snakes, scorpions!

However, reiterating Yediyurappa's assurance to those demanding reservation, Vijayendra said the CM would do whatever is possible within the Constitution to find a solution.

Vice president of BJP Karnataka unit, BY Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Vice president of BJP Karnataka unit, BY Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | BY Vijayendra Twitter)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In an indirect jibe at critics of CM B S Yediyurappa from within his own party, his son B Y Vijayendra, who is also BJP state unit vice-president, said his father has come so far in his political career living amid snakes and scorpions.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of a building by Veerashaiva Mahasabha in here on Sunday, he said Yediyurappa will not be bothered by such distractions and will continue to serve the state with blessings from seers.

On the reservation issue,  Vijayendra said he would not comment on the right and wrong of the matter, but added that “they can fight for their demands, but shouldn’t make statements that can break communities and society”. However, reiterating Yediyurappa’s assurance to those demanding reservation, Vijayendra said the CM would do whatever is possible within the Constitution to find a solution.

Kadugollas to protest today
Chitradurga: The Kadugolla community will stage a protest by rolling on the road (urulu seve) on Monday urging the Central government to approve the ST status for the community which was recommended in 2018 by the then Siddaramaiah government.  Shivu Yadav of the Kadugolla Association said successive governments have neglected the community and even the certificates are not issued for the Kadugolla community.  

