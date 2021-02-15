Weekend getaway? Heavy tourist footfall chokes scenic Mullayanagiri peak

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of Covid-19 cases decreasing across the state, tourists from Bengaluru have been descending on the scenic Mullayanagiri peak in Chikkamagaluru over the weekends, resulting in heavy traffic, frequent jams and pollution across the narrow hilly roads. Locals have been calling for the regulation of the number of vehicles and tourists who enter the mountain ranges indiscriminately.

Being the highest peak in Karnataka at 6,330ft, Mullayanagiri attracts young IT trekkers, adventure tourists and college students from Bengaluru and neighbouring cities. They visit these sylvan ranges with shola forests and grasslands which is the birthplace of a few rivers and streams.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Karthik and his software friends, who drove down to Mullayanagiri on Sunday, said, “It is one of the best places nearby with great views. It is not only the mist laden slopes and steep treks but also a variety of wildlife that attracts us. Roads are new but narrow. This time, we got stuck for three hours on our way to the peak that spoilt our trip.”

Siraj, a resident, said that the number of people bringing their vehicles has crossed the carrying capacity which this peak can accommodate. “Presently, some 1,500-2,000 private vehicles make their way here on weekends against the capacity of 150, thereby creating a nuisance,” said Chikkamagaluru honorary wildlife warden G Veeresh.

“There is a need to ban private vehicles from other cities and local tourist vehicles. Instead government- run mini-buses should take tourists from the foothills to the peak. This can be done through an eco-development committee. There are no rules or restrictions when people visit this eco-sensitive place. It has become a free for all situation,” he added.

Tourists also litter all around the pristine ranges, making noise, dancing and drinking on the grasslands while some have been camping and partying into the night, said a coffee estate owner. Locals have appealed to district authorities to save the precious mountain ranges. Meanwhile, district officials said that traffic will be regulated and that they will discuss the proposal of government-run mini-buses as put forth by activists.