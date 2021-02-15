STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Weekend getaway? Heavy tourist footfall chokes scenic Mullayanagiri peak

Being the highest peak in Karnataka at 6,330ft, Mullayanagiri attracts young IT trekkers, adventure tourists and college students from Bengaluru and neighbouring cities.

Published: 15th February 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

The roads to the scenic peak are choked with tourist cars from Bengaluru and neighbouring areas | Express

The roads to the scenic peak are choked with tourist cars from Bengaluru and neighbouring areas | Express

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the number of Covid-19 cases decreasing across the state, tourists from Bengaluru have been descending on the scenic Mullayanagiri peak in Chikkamagaluru over the weekends, resulting in heavy traffic, frequent jams and pollution across the narrow hilly roads. Locals have been calling for the regulation of the number of vehicles and tourists who enter the mountain ranges  indiscriminately.

Being the highest peak in Karnataka at 6,330ft, Mullayanagiri attracts young IT trekkers, adventure tourists and college students from Bengaluru and neighbouring cities. They visit these sylvan ranges with shola forests and grasslands which is the birthplace of a few rivers and streams.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Karthik and his software friends, who drove down to Mullayanagiri on Sunday, said, “It is one of the best places nearby with great views. It is not only the mist laden slopes and steep treks but also a variety of wildlife that attracts us. Roads are new but narrow. This time, we got stuck for three hours on our way to the peak that spoilt our trip.”

Siraj, a resident, said that the number of people bringing their vehicles has crossed the carrying capacity which this peak can accommodate. “Presently, some 1,500-2,000 private vehicles make their way here on weekends against the capacity of 150, thereby creating a nuisance,” said Chikkamagaluru honorary wildlife warden G Veeresh.

“There is a need to ban private vehicles from other cities and local tourist vehicles. Instead government- run mini-buses should take tourists from the foothills to the peak. This can be done through an eco-development committee. There are no rules or restrictions when people visit this eco-sensitive place. It has become a free for all situation,” he added. 

Tourists also litter all around the pristine ranges, making noise, dancing and drinking on the grasslands while some have been camping and partying into the night, said a coffee estate owner. Locals have appealed to district authorities to save the precious mountain ranges. Meanwhile, district officials said that traffic will be regulated and that they will discuss the proposal of government-run mini-buses as put forth by activists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullayanagiri peak
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp