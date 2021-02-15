WIll discuss quota issue in cabinet: CM Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

SURAGONDANAKOPPA(DAVANGERE DISTRICT) : Terming the demand from various communities in the state for better reservation as their right, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said the issue will be discussed in the Cabinet and earnest attempts will be made to find a solution. This statement from Yediyurappa comes amid growing clamour for reservation by various communities.

Addressing reporters at Bhayghada-Suragondanakoppa in Nyamathi taluk (Davangere district) on the sidelines of the Sant Sevalal Jayanti programme, he said while Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Panchamasalis are demanding category 2A status, Kurubas want Scheduled Tribe status.

The Valmiki community wants their reservation to be increased from 3.5% to 7.5%, he said. All their demands are justified and he will do everything possible to give them justice, Yediyurappa said, adding that the government will now discuss the issue in the Cabinet and with legal experts before arriving at a solution.