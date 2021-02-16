Apply valuation formula of PG to UG courses: HC to RGUHS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to apply the provisions governing valuation of postgraduate courses to undergraduate courses. Quashing the “Amendment to Ordinance Governing Valuation of Answer Scripts of MBBS Course (RS-3 Scheme)” of October 13, 2020, Justice R Devdas passed the order.

Allowing a batch of petitions questioning the amendment, the court directed RGUHS to apply the formula governing PG students, identify all the cases where there is a difference of 15 per cent or more in the four valuations and send them for fifth valuation.

Clarifying that the exercise should be restricted to failed students only, the court directed RGUHS to declare the results as per the provisions governing PG students and issue marks card. “The entire exercise should be completed well before the start of the next year examinations which are tentatively scheduled to commence during first week of March 2021”, it said. It observed that the provision for a third valuation in cases of double valuation method and a fifth valuation in case of four valuation is a safety measure.

PIL seeks CBI probe into wakf properties

The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued notice to the State Government on a PIL filed by a former minister seeking CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in wakf properties and implementation of the Upa Lokayukta Report on the issue. A division bench was hearing the petition filed by S K Kantha, the former minister. Stating that the Karnataka State Minorities Commission had submitted a report on misuse of Wakf properties in Bidar and other districts of Karnataka, the petitioner, Kantha, 83, prayed that the court issue directions to the government to implement the recommendations.