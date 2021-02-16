STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP high command frowns on ministers joining quota stirs

A number of communities have launched agitations demanding change in reservation status, with active support from state ministers. 

Published: 16th February 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central BJP leaders are none too happy with the reservation agitation by groups gaining ground in Karnataka, and BJP National President JP Nadda has reportedly told state party leaders to submit a status report. A number of communities have launched agitations demanding change in reservation status, with active support from state ministers. 

Over the past months, ministers have been taking part in conventions of their communities and sharing the dais with community leaders spearheading the demand. Prominent among them are RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa and Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu. BJP sources said that Nadda told Chief Minister 
B S Yediyurappa to direct ministers in his cabinet not to take part in such agitations.

“He has tasked Yediyurappa and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel to provide the status of demands on reservation, caste-wise, and submit the report by next week,’’ sources said.  At a recent core committee meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah had told the government and party leaders not to commit themselves on this, sources said. Party leaders have also told Yediyurappa to handle the issue cautiously. 

A senior BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, said the reservation row started with a BJP minister and is increasing by the day, with more communities joining the stir. Ministers participating in agitations has left the party and government embarrassed. “Central leaders are unhappy over this development. They have sent a strong message to the Chief Minister and ministers involved,’’ the leader said. 

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said the reservation row will have a negative impact on society and administration. “Reservation should be given based on economic conditions, and nothing else. This agitation in Karnataka is politically motivated and not good,” he said.

