Former governor Justice M Rama Jois passes away at 89 in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice M Rama Jois, 89, passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering a massive heart attack in Bengaluru. He was survived by his wife Vimala, son Shailendra and daughter Tara.

His last rites will be done at Chamarajpete crematorium with government honour.

After serving as the Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court, Justice Jois also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and a governor for the states of Jharkhand and Bihar.

During the Emergency in the late 70s, he was imprisoned at Bengaluru Central Jail along with A B Vajpayee, L K Advani and others.

A noted writer and historian, Justice Jois had written several books on Service Law, Habeas Corpus Law, Constitutional Law. Some of his books include Trivarga Siddantha (published in English and Kannada), The Bharathiya Way to lead Purposeful life (published in English and Kannada), National Reconciliation for Harmonious Living, Code of Conduct for Rulers (published in English and Kannada), Raja Dharma with lessons on Raja neethi, Need for Amending the Constitution among other titles.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed his condolences on the demise of the former chief justice.