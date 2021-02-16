Leopard electrocuted while climbing tree near Bhatkal 

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A leopard has died by electrocution in Bhatkal after it came into contact with live transmission line while it was climbing a tree. The incident occurred at survey no 3, Masheri village in Kekkod beat in Belke section reserve forests in Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday evening.

Honnavar DCF Ganapathi visited the spot and inspected the area to find out whether there was any misdeeds like poaching involved.

According to the forest department, the leopard's tail came into contact with a hanging transmission line. "It is two-year-old leopard -- a juvenile," Ganapathi Naik, DCF Honnavat taluk told TNIE. He said that the animal has come into contact with 11 kv transmission line while it was climbing a tree.

However, there were no external injuries or any other signs to be suspicious about. The postmortem has been conducted and the body has been disposed off. Further investigation is on.