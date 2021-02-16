STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revamp and upgradation of  Public Healthcare Centres underway in Karnataka: Minister

Published: 16th February 2021 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka government has started an initiative to revamp and upgrade Public Healthcare Centres, the building blocks of the public healthcare system, said the Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar.

He was talking at the graduation day ceremony of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute on Tuesday.

He rued the fact that  the service provided at Government hospitals is perceived to be not upto the mark. Doctors can change this perception if they serve with dedication and treat each patient as their kin.

Sudhakar added that if doctors treated patients like their kin, public healthcare sector will be able to meet the expectations of the common man. 

He also urged  young medical professionals should come forward to serve in rural areas that has more  than 70% of the population and just  20-25% of the health facilities.

He took pride that India has been able to develop and manufacture vaccines for Covid-19 within 10 months. "So far we have vaccinated 5 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers in the state," he added.

