Two men jailed for armed trespassing into Karnataka sanctuary

Nataraj Naik and Anand Shetty were caught with a modified pellet gun in the Someshwara wildlife sanctuary.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 08:03 PM

Malathi Naik, mother of Nataraj, requesting the forest officials to release her son (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Forest officials at Amasebailu village in Agumbe wildlife range booked two persons -- Nataraj Naik (35) and Anand Shetty (60) for possessing a modified pellet gun and trespassing into the wildlife sanctuary. 

The officials were tipped off by locals that the duo bought the gun from a shop in Hebri. They are enquiring why the duo entered the wildlife sanctuary with the firearm as there are deer and other wild animals.

The officials suspected Nataraj who earlier assisted the forest department in drawing the fire line. Due to his criminal acts such as wildlife hunting, his service was terminated many years ago. On a few occasions, he was warned against unauthorized entry into the forest area to collect forest resources such as timber.

On Friday at 10 pm, Nataraj and Anand were caught when they entered the wildlife sanctuary with the gun. 

Agumbe wildlife range is part of the Someshwara wildlife sanctuary that is part of the Siddapur wildlife subdivision in the Kudremukh wildlife division. The duo had a torch fixed to their heads, apparently to help them hunt animals. 

Bhagvandas Kudalkar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Kundapur is investigating the case. Wildlife officials have booked a case against the duo under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The duo was produced before the court in Kundapur and remanded in judicial custody. 

Meanwhile, Malathi Naik, the mother of Nataraj along with locals reached the office of range forest officer (Agumbe Wildlife Range) Sandesh Kumar and requested him to get Nataraj and Anand released. She pleaded with the officer saying that the duo was innocent. 

Sandesh Kumar told Malathi that the court will now decide the further course of action as an FIR has been registered against the duo.

