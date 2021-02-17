STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I was threatened for refusing donation to Ram temple, says former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

During his press conference, he accused the BJP and Sangh parivar organisations of misusing Rama's name

Published: 17th February 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 03:07 PM

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that he was threatened for refusing to donate money for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters, the former Chief Minister, while defending his concerns over Rama temple donation drive volunteers marking houses of those donating funds, asked who authorised such collections and demanded transparency on where and how the money is being spent.

"Random people on the street are collecting money in the name of the Rama temple. I am a victim myself. Three people including a woman visited my house a few days ago and demanded that I donate to Rama temple funds and when I refused threatened me. They asked me why I was refusing to pay up for a project that is a national priority. Who are these people? Who authorised them to collect money and threaten people," Kumaraswamy asked.

During his press conference, he accused the BJP and Sangh parivar organisations of misusing Rama's name.

"I have neither disrespected nor insulted Rama by merely asking for a vountabiluty. You have misused and defamed Rama for your religious corruption. Since 1989 you have misused Rama's name for your political gains. I have nothing against the construction of Rama temple but rogues are running amok collecting money from people with zero accountability. Who authorised them to collect this money? Where is the transparency? It's happening in every street & village. Random people are collecting money from the public. Why should you mark houses that donate?" he said.

"I won't speak lightly of people who have contributed to the nation's progress unlike you. What has your progress been over the last seven years in government? In another 15 days, you will bring petrol prices to Rs 100. That's your contribution," added an agitated Kumaraswamy reacting to BJP leaders from Karnataka questioning his family's devotion and religious beliefs.

