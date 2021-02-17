No entry for Keralites into Dakshina Kannada district from Monday without COVID negative report

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided not to allow entry to people from there from Monday unless they have an RTPCR COVID negative report not more 72 hours old. Also, the authorities will conduct random COVID tests on people at the inter-state borders irrespective of their COVID status.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra told reporters here on Wednesday that every day over 2 lakh people commute between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod districts through rail, road and waterways which is a matter of concern given the spike in COVID cases in Kerala. Hence, from Monday onwards, daily commuters from both the states will have to furnish COVID negative reports once in 15 days.

Health and police department staff will be deployed at all the 14 inter-state borders to carry out this exercise. If possible, the movement of people will be curtailed at some check posts. The DC said the employers of business establishments will be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act and NDMA Act if their Kerala employees test positive. Hence, employers should make sure that the Kerala staff get COVID negative reports once in 15 days. Also, he instructed hospitals to subject the attendants of patients arriving from Kerala to COVID tests.

With just two days remaining for health workers to take the COVID vaccination, the DC appealed them to go for it without any hesitation stating that it is fully safe. He said out of 55,523 frontline workers, only 30,257 had taken the vaccination till Tuesday. Many have still not taken it due to fear of side effects and misconceptions that they can't consume alcohol after taking the jab etc. Stating that they are under risk due to a spike in cases in neighbouring Kerala, he appealed to them not to miss the opportunity. He said there is no need to wait for the message and they can directly go the designated vaccine centres and get the jab.