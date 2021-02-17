One more held in Karnataka Public Service Commission question paper leak case

By PTI

BENGALURU: One more person was arrested in Belagavi in connection with the Karnataka Public Service Commission question paper leak case, police said on Wednesday.

Shivaling Patil from Belagavi, one of the main accused in the case, was apprehended on Tuesday.

"He used to operate a coaching centre, which was shut down a year ago," the Joint Police Commissioner of Bengaluru Sandeep Patil said.

According to police, Shivaling Patil used to get in touch with the candidates and give them question papers obtained from mastermind Rachappa.

So far more than 20 people have been arrested including the staff and the policemen deployed at the KPSC office.

The matter came to light on January 22 with the arrest of two persons including Rachappa, just a day before the first division assistant exam was scheduled.

The KPSC cancelled the exam after the gang was busted.