Bypoll to fill vacant Karnataka legislative council seat on March 15

The seat fell vacant after the death of SL Dharmegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) on December 28. Gowda’s term was up to June 17, 2024.

Published: 18th February 2021 04:21 PM

Senior BJP leader AH Vishwanath is said to be keen on contesting the byelections (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the byelection to the Karnataka Legislative Council seat that fell vacant after the death of SL Dharmegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) on December 28. Gowda’s term was up to June 17, 2024.

As per the schedule announced by the ECI, polling and counting of votes will be held on March 15. Notification will be issued on February 25, while the late date for filing nominations for the byelection is on March 4 and last date for withdrawal is on March 8. After polling from 9 am to 4 pm on March 15, counting of votes will start from 5 pm on the same day.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the entire election process. The ECI has directed the Karnataka Chief Secretary to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the existing instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.

Senior BJP leader AH Vishwanath is said to be keen on contesting the byelections. He was among the JDS and Congress legislators who resigned from their assembly membership and party to help the BJP form the government in the state. He was one of the 17 MLAs disqualified by the Assembly speaker under the anti-defection law. They were allowed to contest the elections after approaching the Supreme Court.

After he unsuccessfully contested the assembly byelection, the former minister was nominated as member of the council. However, he is barred from becoming a minister unless he is elected as member of the legislative council or assembly.

