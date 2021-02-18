Cut petrol, diesel tax: Randeep Surjewala to Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday urged the state government to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel. He said diesel and petrol prices have been hiked for the ninth day in a row and the taxes are insurmountable. The cost of petrol and diesel in India is just Rs 30, but people are made to pay much more.

“The Rajasthan government reduced the local VAT rate for the state to provide some relief to people. Why is the BJP government in Karnataka not reducing its own VAT rate on petrol and diesel?” he questioned.

Surjewala said it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister and the CM to listen to people and take steps to reduce the burden. “Cooking gas cylinder prices are now crossing Rs 770 per cylinder. In the last two-and-half months, it has been increased by Rs 175 per cylinder. Also, on account of enhanced cost of transportation, cost of all essential commodities is soaring,” he said, adding that the government is refusing to listen to people.

On Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections, Surjewala said they will hold interaction with elected representatives and the party leaders to come up with an action plan for development of rural areas as well as Bengaluru and the Congress will go to polls with that action plan.