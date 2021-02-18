STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cut petrol, diesel tax: Randeep Surjewala to Karnataka

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday urged the state government to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel.

Published: 18th February 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday urged the state government to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel. He said diesel and petrol prices have been hiked for the ninth day in a row and the taxes are insurmountable. The cost of petrol and diesel in India is just Rs 30, but people are made to pay much more.

“The Rajasthan government reduced the local VAT rate for the state to provide some relief to people. Why is the BJP government in Karnataka not reducing its own VAT rate on petrol and diesel?” he questioned. 

Surjewala said it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister and the CM to listen to people and take steps to reduce the burden. “Cooking gas cylinder prices are now crossing Rs 770 per cylinder. In the last two-and-half months, it has been increased by Rs 175 per cylinder. Also, on account of enhanced cost of transportation, cost of all essential commodities is soaring,” he said, adding that the government is refusing to listen to people. 

On Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections, Surjewala said they will hold interaction with elected representatives and the party leaders to come up with an action plan for development of rural areas as well as Bengaluru and the Congress will go to polls with that action plan.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Randeep Surjewala Karnataka Petrol prices diesel prices price hike
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp