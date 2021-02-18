STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha Ravi’s friends stand with family

Her religion not relevant to the case: Lawyer

Congress members protest on Race Course Road showing their support for Disha Ravi, who was recently arrested in Bengaluru, on Wednesday | Shriram BN

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Disha Ravi has spoken to her mother twice since Tuesday, and assured her that she is doing well and hopes to come home soon. Prasanna R, one of Disha’s lawyers and also a family friend, told TNIE, “Her advocate in Delhi has ensured that she spoke to her mother twice since yesterday. She is doing fine.”

Rubbishing hundreds of tweets claiming that Disha is a Christian, Prasanna said his family knows Disha’s Hindu Lingayat family for three generations. Her father Annappa Ravi comes from a small village in Arasikere, and mother Manjula Nanjaiah is from a village in Tiptur.He also said that “religion is least relevant” to the case. “How does her religious identity matter? She and her friends have been extremely passionate and enthusiastic about their campaigns and love for nature,” he said.

Interestingly, her friends have been taking turns to stay with Disha’s parents at their residence in Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru. When TNIE called, one of Disha’s friends answered the phone, “Disha’s family doesn’t want to speak to the media on any of these issues right now. They are not comfortable speaking, and we won’t be saying anything too.” 

“Though Disha comes from a farming family, she hasn’t experienced village life herself. Her knowledge about climate change, mining or forest-related issues are very sound and she has also written on these topics. Her concern for climate and association with Greta’s movement is very strong,” explained Prasanna. Disha, who is very vocal in her dissent on environmental policies, has written strongly to the forest ministry too.

“This is a pattern by the State. They seem to have noticed that Disha has been quite active in her fight on issues damaging the environment and are going after her. This toolkit issue is also like that. It doesn’t come under sedition in any way.”

Bail definite, say lawyers 
With Disha’s police custody ending on Thursday, her lawyers are expecting court to grant bail. “In all probability, she will be sent to judicial custody. The bail process will begin and we see no reason for court not to grant bail,” said Prasanna. Her advocate in Delhi Abhinav Sekhri told TNIE that Disha has been given family time and access to the FIR copy. “I don’t want to comment much on the case now,” he said. 
 

