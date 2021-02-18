STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka looks at scrapping Taluk Panchayats, terms them burden

Prefers two-tier administration system; State Election Commission begins ZP/TP poll process  

Published: 18th February 2021

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is keen on scrapping Taluk Panchayats (TP) and retaining a two-tier system of Zilla  Panchayats (ZP) and Gram  Panchayats to streamline  rural administration. A resolution to this effect  is likely to be passed in the assembly during the budget session next month, after which the State government will send a recommendation to the Union government.  

The government is initiating the process to do away with Taluk Panchayats at a time when the State Election Commission (SEC) is gearing up to conduct Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat polls in April or May this year. The SEC has even started the process of delimitation of constituencies. According to officials, the number of TP seats will come down by 600 after the number of voters per constituency is increased. The EC is preparing to conduct elections to 3,200 seats.

Sources in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department said the government is keen on scrapping TPs as the members have neither administrative powers nor financial powers. TPs have become a burden on the State government, which is already facing a financial crisis. 

RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa said that in the coming budget session, the issue would be discussed in both the assembly and council, and a resolution will be passed. Since the decision on scrapping TPs cannot be taken by the State government, it will be sent to the Centre, which may seek opinion from other states. Eshwarappa said that over time, TPs have become a burden. “Instead, TP staff can be shifted to Gram Panchayats, which can be strengthened financially too,’’ he added. However, the election process will start, he said.

Official sources said that scrapping Taluk Panchayats involves a lengthy process, as the Union government will have to bring in an amendment to the Constitution. “Taluk Panchayats only pass on resolutions passed by Gram Panchayats to Zilla Panchayats. They don’t enjoy financial powers and cannot implement any projects. Many TP members contested the GP elections for this reason in the recent elections,” sources said.

