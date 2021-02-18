STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not fair for anyone to demand separate statehood for their region, says Karnataka Deputy CM

A unified Karnataka was born because of the struggle of many people and if any injustice was done to Kalyana Karnataka, it would be corrected in future, he said.

Published: 18th February 2021

DCM Laxman Savadi. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
KALABURAGI: It is not fair on the part of any organisation to demand separate statehood for their region alleging negligence by the government, said deputy chief minister Lakshman Savadi here on Thursday.

Reacting to questions of press persons on the alleged injustice to Kalyana Kalaburagi by the government in turning down the proposal of upgrading the existing ESIC Medical Complex to AIIMS, not providing funds for establishment of Gulbarga Railway Division to Kalaburagi, turning down the proposal of establishing a textile park etc., Savadi said a separate state would not be the solution to any problem.

A unified Karnataka was born because of the struggle of many people and if any injustice was done to Kalyana Karnataka, it would be corrected in future, he said.

He further said that as IIIT was sanctioned to Raichur, IIT was sanctioned to Hubli-Dharwad. As regards the AIIMS, everyone would demand that it be established in their region and the Union government would take an appropriate decision on the matter.

It is not wrong to demand welfare schemes but it is wrong to demand separate states if the demands are not met, the deputy chief minister added.

