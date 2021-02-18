Oppn should not create confusion on Ram Temple donation: BSY

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday cautioned opposition leaders against creating ‘unnecessary confusion’ over the collection of donation for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. He warned them that it would lead to contempt of court if the leaders continue to give statements against the temple construction.

Yediyurappa’s statement follows recent remarks by Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah that he will not donate for Ram Temple at Ayodhya, but will part with his money if it is built elsewhere and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy’s comment that those not donating money for the temple were being profiled by the RSS.

At a foundation-laying ceremony at Machenahalli, near here, Yediyurappa told opposition leaders that it is acceptable if someone does not want to donate for the Ram Temple. “But I would like to tell opposition leaders not to create any confusion over the collection of funds. Those criticising must understand that Hindus, Muslims and Christians are donating,” he said.