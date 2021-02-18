STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provide infra to Juvenile Justice Boards: HC to State 

Bench directs govt to establish child-friendly courts, aid e-hearings 

Published: 18th February 2021 04:12 AM

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has sought information from the State government on the infrastructure provided to Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) and establishment of child-friendly courts in the State.Pointing out that the government has not framed Rules under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the court said that the JJBs are required to hold sittings in child-friendly premises.

It said the Boards should have a uniform staffing pattern and infrastructure. Therefore, the government needs to prepare the standard designs of the JJBs and its staffing pattern after consulting all the stakeholders and the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, the court ordered, while directing the government to provide the required infrastructure to JJBs, including for conducting hearings via video conference.

It has also asked the government whether any steps have been taken by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for monitoring and implementation of the provisions of the Act.In view of the dictum of the Supreme Court, there is a need to conduct a social audit of the performance of various institutions created under the Act. The State Government will have to respond on this issue, the court added.

This is one among several interim directions issued by a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty on the functioning of the JJBs established under the Act.These directions were issued on a suo motu public interest litigation filed by Bachpan Bachao Andolan Charitable Society.

It also said that the location of JJBs have to be either in an observation home or at a place in proximity to the observation home or at a suitable premises in any Child Care Institution.The court also directed the government to consider creating one or two additional posts of Judicial Magistrate of the First Class (JMFC) in each district so that they can spare time on a full-time basis for JJBs.

TDR certificates for Palace land will be discussed in cabinet: Bench told
The State Government on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will discuss granting Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) certificates to eligible people to use lands of Bangalore Palace Ground for widening of Ballari and Jayamahal Roads during the cabinet meeting on February 18, 2021, as there is a need to approach the Supreme Court seeking modification of its order passed on November 21, 2014.  Advocate Geneal Prabhuling K Navadgi made the submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum.

Manual scavenging: Court asks state to issue directions
The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered the state government to issue general directions to all local bodies to ensure that no person is allowed to clean a sewer manually without protective gear. However, there are four exemptions to this direction under Rule 3 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Rules, 2013. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order in response to PILs filed by the High Court Legal Services Authority and the AICTU. 

