Siddaramaiah heads for remote village to fulfill man's final wish

In a suicide note, Ramakrishna had desired the presence of Siddaramaiah and Kannada film actor Yash in his funeral.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday headed to a remote village in Mandya to fulfill the last wish of a 26-year-old man who allegedly died by suicide wishing the former's presence in his last rites.

"Siddaramaiah is going to attend the funeral," his close aide told PTI.

Ramakrishna allegedly took his life by hanging himself on Wednesday at Kodidoddi village in Mandya district leaving behind a suicide note, police said.

"There was no definite reason mentioned in the suicide note. He has only stated that he had troubled his parents and other family members," a police officer said.

In the note, he had desired the presence of Siddaramaiah and Kannada film actor Yash in his funeral.

It is not known whether Yash would turn up but Siddaramaiah confirmed his visit to the village, sources said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

