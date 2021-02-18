Woman ends life in Karnataka after bank officials arrive to seize house over non-payment of loan

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A woman from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district committed suicide by hanging when officials of a nationalized bank arrived to take over the house for non-payment of a loan.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon near Harady railway road in Puttur.

The woman was identified as Prarthana Prabhu, 52, the wife of Raghuveer Bhat, a businessman. Canara Bank had issued a notice earlier that the loan was not repaid.

On Thursday, officials of the bank came with a court notice. The family was terrified on seeing the officials and Prarthana went inside her room and hanged herself.

The local police who had come to provide security during the house seizure took Prarthana to a hospital in Puttur where the doctors declared her dead.

Meanwhile, Bhat has filed a complaint with Puttur town police.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)