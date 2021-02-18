STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman ends life in Karnataka after bank officials arrive to seize house over non-payment of loan

The local police who had come to provide security during the house seizure took Prarthana to a hospital in Puttur where the doctors declared her dead.

Published: 18th February 2021 07:57 PM

housing loans

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A woman from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district committed suicide by hanging when officials of a nationalized bank arrived to take over the house for non-payment of a loan.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon near Harady railway road in Puttur.

The woman was identified as Prarthana Prabhu, 52, the wife of Raghuveer Bhat, a businessman. Canara Bank had issued a notice earlier that the loan was not repaid.

On Thursday, officials of the bank came with a court notice. The family was terrified on seeing the officials and Prarthana went inside her room and hanged herself.



Meanwhile, Bhat has filed a complaint with Puttur town police.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

