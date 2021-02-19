Basanagouda Yatnal irrelevant for BJP: Arun Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka affairs Arun Singh on Thursday rubbished party MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s allegations against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his son and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra.

“He has been making false allegations from many years just for the sake of getting media attention and that is not important for us. We are running a good government and we will focus on the governance,” Singh told mediapersons here. Singh said the party has already issued notice to Yatnal and action will be taken after getting the response. “He is irrelevant for us. He has been embarrassing the party again and again,” Singh said responding to a question if some leaders within the party are extending tacit support to Yatnal.

Earlier in the day, Yatnal had accused Vijayendra of funding Congress and RJD during Bihar assembly elections. Yatnal said he has submitted a detailed 11-page response to the showcause notice that was issued to him by the party and in his response he had raised several issues related to the party and the state administration. Claiming that he had not indulged in anti-party activities, Yatnal said he had spoken against the CM and his family as there is no respect for BJP MLAs and state administration is not working in accordance with the principles of PM Modi. “I have never given any statement against the party or our leader Modi’s leadership,” Yatnal said.