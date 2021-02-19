STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Basanagouda Yatnal irrelevant for BJP: Arun Singh

Earlier in the day, Yatnal had accused Vijayendra of funding Congress and RJD during Bihar assembly elections.

Published: 19th February 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka affairs Arun Singh on Thursday rubbished party MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s allegations against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his son and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra. 

“He has been making false allegations from many years just for the sake of getting media attention and that is not important for us. We are running a good government and we will focus on the governance,” Singh told mediapersons here. Singh said the party has already issued notice to Yatnal and action will be taken after getting the response. “He is irrelevant for us. He has been embarrassing the party again and again,” Singh said responding to a question if some leaders within the party are extending tacit support to Yatnal.  

Earlier in the day, Yatnal had accused Vijayendra of funding Congress and RJD during Bihar assembly elections.  Yatnal said he has submitted a detailed 11-page response to the showcause notice that was issued to him by the party and in his response he had raised several issues related to the party and the state administration.  Claiming that he had not indulged in anti-party activities, Yatnal said he had spoken against the CM and his family as there is no respect for BJP MLAs and state administration is not working in accordance with the principles of PM Modi. “I have never given any statement against the party or our leader Modi’s leadership,” Yatnal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Singh Basanagouda Patil Yatnal BJP
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp