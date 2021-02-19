Bypoll to Council seat on March 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the schedule for the bypoll to one seat in the Karnataka Legislative Council which fell vacant following the death of S L Dharmegowda of JDS on December 28, 2020. Gowda’s term was to end on June 17, 2024. Polling and counting of votes will be held on March 15 and the notification will be issued on February 25. The last date for filing of nomination is March 4 while the last date for withdrawal is March 8.

After polling from 9 am to 4 pm on March 15, counting of votes will be taken up after 5 pm the same day. Members of the Assembly are the electorate for this Council seat. BJP leader A H Vishwanth is said to be keen on contesting the byelection. He was among those JDS and Congress legislators who resigned from their Assembly membership and parties to help the BJP form the government in the state.

He was one of the 17 MLAs disqualified by the Assembly Speaker under the anti-defection law. They were allowed to contest the elections after approaching the Supreme Court. After he unsuccessfully contested the Assembly byelection, he was nominated as a member of the Council.