Congress opposing farm laws for political gain: Arun Singh

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Coming down heavily on the Congress, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on Thursday alleged that the Grand Old Party was opposing the new farm laws to gain political mileage. Singh, who is also in-charge of BJP affairs in Karnataka, was addressing presidents and secretaries of different wings of the state unit here.Stating that over 90 per cent of farmers in the country are happy with the new farm laws, Singh slammed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for supporting the farmer agitations and said the duo was making futile attempts to prove they weren’t anti-farmer and anti-poor.

He said the former Congress president was making statements against the Centre for cheap publicity, and had nothing concrete to take on the BJP. Singh said the Congress had failed to eradicate poverty, in spite of ruling the country for more than 60 years.

The people of the country had elected the BJP due to frustration over the bad policies of the Congress governments, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced unique programmes to maintain economic stability, and cannot be compared with former prime minister

Manmohan Singh, he said.

He lauded the recent Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill and good governance of the Yediyurappa government. Urging party workers to strive hard to win the 2023 assembly elections with a thumping majority, he said BJP leaders should reach out to rural masses by highlighting the schemes and programmes of the State and Centre. State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, district minister Gopalaiah and other party leaders were present on the occasion.