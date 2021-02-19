STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Include toys in teaching process, Karnataka Education dept told

Students should be made to understand the history and art of Indian toy-making and appreciate the rich handicraft culture. Local handicrafts must be encouraged for the progress of the nation.

Toys are a very useful learning resource. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The director of Karnataka planning board has written to the education department officials to introduce toys in the teaching process to cultivate critical and creative thinking ability make learning a joyful process.

Students should be made to understand the history and art of Indian toy-making and appreciate the rich handicraft culture. Local handicrafts must be encouraged for the progress of the nation, the official added.

An exhibition is planned from February 27 to March 2, where more than a thousand virtual stalls, state government-hosted webinars, toy-based learning, craft exhibition and competition will be held. Quiz competitions and discussions by subject experts, tours, product launches, ventriloquism, chess classes, and an exhibition of Channapatna toys, personification classes, puppeteering will also be part of the fair.

The toy fair is a measure to hone abilities to think, identify and express, and in line with NEP. Diverse arts and cultures of the country will be introduced. School-level scientific and critical thinking learning style and problem solving and communication, social skills will be imbibed in students.

Teachers should register their students on https://theindiatoyfair.in

District level, deputy directors through the block education officers, should provide information to teachers for high participation of students.

