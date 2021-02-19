STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka farmers join rail roko, want farm laws repealed

Ryots try to storm railway stations across Karnataka, detained by police

Published: 19th February 2021 04:34 AM

Police detain farmers at Yeshwantpur railway station during the rail roko against the Centre’s farm laws | SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Demanding the repeal of farm laws, farmers attempted to lay siege to railway stations across the State on Thursday, in response to the call for ‘Rail Roko’ given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. However, the call received lukewarm response in several districts, including  Bengaluru, and in several places where farmers attempted to enter railway stations, police detained them.Farmers led by Kuruburu Shanthakumar, the state president of the Confederation of Farmers Associations, and under the banner of Aikya Horata Samithi, tried to enter the Yeshwantpur railway station in Bengaluru but were detained by police, who outnumbered them.

The protesting farmers raised slogans against the Union government. “The government is suppressing the protests and voice of farmers. We have come here for a symbolic protest but the police are not allowing it. We will continue the protests till the farm laws, which spell doom for farmers, are withdrawn, even if the police arrest us,” Shanthakumar said.Even before the farmers gathered at Mysuru railway station premises, security was tightened around the station. Activists led by Hallikeri Hundi Bhagyaraj raised slogans against the Central government and demanded that the laws be withdrawn.

“We are protesting against this for more than three months but the government has failed to address it. All governments, whether state or central, which have acted against the interests of farmers have lost power, and it’s high time that the BJP government understands this and repeal the laws,” Bhagyaraj said. The agitators alleged that the police blocked farmers en route to the protest site and called it a brazen misuse of power. One of the agitators started hitting a bus stationed in front of the railway station, forcing the police to detain all the agitators.

In Shivamogga, farmer leaders convinced the police to allow them to enter the station and stage a peaceful protest. K T Gangadhar, state working president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, said the Union government’s move will affect farmers as they won’t get loans from small banks. “When farmers don’t get loans from the bank, they are forced to avail loans from corporate and other finance companies by pledging their assets. It will also pave the way for a contract farming system.”

A large number of farmers attempted to storm the Belagavi railway station and a verbal duel ensued between them and the police. Protesters alleged that the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister were anti-farmer and said all MLAs and MPs were also working against the interests of the State, and questioned the Centre’s refusal to repeal the farm laws despite massive opposition.In Bidar, farmers tried to stop the Nanded-Bengaluru City Express but were stopped and allowed to stage a token protest in front of the train instead. Protests took place in Hubballi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Davangere, Kolar, and other districts also.

Comments

