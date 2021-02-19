STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka High Court partially relaxes conditions to enter court complexes in state

Published: 19th February 2021 08:36 PM

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has partially relaxed the conditions imposed to enter court complexes at the Principal Bench at Bengaluru and Benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi, with effect from Monday.   

According to the notification issued by Registrar General Rajendra Badamikar on Friday, the partial relaxation was made considering the present status of the Covid-19 outbreak and will be reviewed in the first week of March.

It was stated in the notification that every person who enters the court complex will be subjected to thermal scanning. If he/she is found to have any symptoms of Covid-19, entry will be denied to him/her.

The litigants are permitted from Gate No.5 at the Principal Bench at Bengaluru on producing a certificate issued by his/her lawyer in the prescribed format.

The parties-in-person will be allowed to enter the court complex from Gate No.5 only on production of soft or hard copy of the case list indicating that his/her case is posted on the particular day.

The present filing system of accepting memos for posting only through email will continue till further orders and memos will not be accepted physically.

On the common restrictions, the Registrar General said that the present arrangement for filing of cases at places outside the main court buildings will continue till further orders.

He requested the Karnataka State Bar Council and all the Bar Associations in the state to appeal to litigants to visit the courts only if it is absolutely necessary.

