Local body polls: Siddaramaiah to hold rallies

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will address a series of rallies to bolster the party’s fortunes in the upcoming elections to Zilla and Taluk panchayats.

Published: 19th February 2021 04:35 AM

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will address a series of rallies to bolster the party’s fortunes in the upcoming elections to Zilla and Taluk panchayats. The first such convention is likely to be held in Kalaburgi in the next few weeks.“Siddaramaiah will address a convention organized to felicitate Kuruba and Koli Samaj members, who have been recently elected as Gram Panchayat members.

The programme is being organized by the community leaders and not by the party,” sources close to Siddaramaiah said. Siddaramaiah stayed away from the Kuruba community convention held recently to demand ST tag to the community.

To get back the support of the Kuruba community as well as other communities, Siddaramaiah will address a number of conventions in the next few months, sources said.The need to hold such conventions is also said to have been discussed with the party central leaders during his recent visit to New Delhi.

