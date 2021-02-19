Raitha leader tells factions to come together against farm laws

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Ahead of Samyuktha Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait’s tour of Karnataka in March to drum up support against the farm laws, farmer leader Nandhini Jayaram has asked the farmer organisations to take a leaf from the morcha and unite to convert the protest into a mass movement.The 42 farmers organisations, coming under one banner under the leadership of Tikait, have exhibited unity that can take on the government and its laws, she said.

Speaking after paying tribute to KRRS leader KS Puttaniah on his third death anniversary on Thursday, Nandini said unity and mass movement are the only solutions to get rid of the globalisation policies. Referring to the Green Revolution and claims of an increase in food production, she said that only 10% of the land was irrigated then and the country grew raw material to meet the needs of foreign countries.Sunitha Puttannaiah, wife of late farmer leader Puttanniah, said that the youths should unite in villages and strengthen the Raitha Sangha.