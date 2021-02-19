Why only three RTI queries per year, asks activist

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Information officials of Rani Channamma University have recently rejected an RTI application on the ground that an individual can file only three applications in a year. This, despite the Karnataka Information Commission making it clear on January 1, 2019, that it has not given any order or expressed opinion that a person can seek information from one government department or institute only through three applications in a year under the Right to Information (RTI) Act of 2005.

In January, Surendra Ugare filed five RTI applications seeking information from the university on different issues. In the answer column, the university said, ‘The applicant has submitted more than three RTI applications in the current year, the previous three applications have been disposed of. Since an individual is permitted to seek information through only three RTI applications, the next two applications have been rejected.’

Ugare, an RTI activist, alleged that the university had cited three applications as reason to cover up the misappropriation done in the university. “I have approached the appellate authority and have urged it to take action against the official for giving wrong information,” he said.Ugare brought to the notice of the appellate authority of a 2016 case. He said that when an RTI applicant in Bengaluru Rural district asked for information under the RTI Act at Visvesharpur Gram Panchayat in Nelamangala taluk a couple of years ago, he got the same reply.

The Panchayat officials replied, “This applicant is permitted to submit only three RTI applications in a year to seek particular information as per the Supreme Court order. But, he has asked for 16 RTI applications at a time. Thus, the first three applications have been answered and the remaining applications are rejected.”