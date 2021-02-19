Wistron to restart operations at Kolar facility

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taiwanese company Wistron Corporation, a major contract manufacturer of Apple’s iPhones, will soon restart its operations at the Narasapura facility near Kolar, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Thursday. The facility had shut down operations after worker unrest over unpaid wages.

Shettar met Sudipto Gupta, Managing Director, Innovation Business Group, Wistron Smart Devices, and other representatives of the firm at his office when they called on him to express gratitude for the cooperation extended by the State Government in restarting operations.

Shettar said it is unfortunate such an incident occurred in Karnataka. The state has always strived to provide a friendly environment to investors and industries. After the incident, the company has started hiring people and they will soon start operations, he said. He also assured full support to the industry and urged the company authorities to hire people from across Karnataka. Sudipto too said they have started preparations and will soon start their operations.