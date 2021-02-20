Bommai slams PFI leader for Ram temple remark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MANGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday slammed a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader for his alleged provocative remarks against collecting funds for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. “A case has been registered against the PFI leader for his anti-national remarks and hate speech.

It it as an attempt to provoke people and disturb communal harmony. Our government will not tolerate such forces,” he told reporters, responding to PFI leader Anis Ahmed’s remarks asking people not to donate funds for the temple.

Bommai said the PFI leader had no moral right to talk about RSS and Ram Temple, which is being constructed as per the order of the Supreme Court. “The PFI has joined hands with anti-national forces for money,” he alleged. The hate speech is an attempt to divide people of this country.

Ahmed had made the allegations at an event in Ullal in Mangaluru.Meanhiwle, Mangaluru city police have booked seven persons associated with PFI on charges of holding a protest march without permission and making “provocative speeches”.