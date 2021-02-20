STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai slams PFI leader for Ram temple remark

Bommai said the PFI leader had no moral right to talk about RSS and Ram Temple, which is being constructed as per the order of the Supreme Court.

Published: 20th February 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has tested Covid positive (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MANGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday slammed a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader for his alleged provocative remarks against collecting funds for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.  “A case has been registered against the PFI leader for his anti-national remarks and hate speech.

It it as an attempt to provoke people and disturb communal harmony. Our government will not tolerate such forces,” he told reporters, responding to PFI leader Anis Ahmed’s remarks asking people not to donate funds for the temple. 

Bommai said the PFI leader had no moral right to talk about RSS and Ram Temple, which is being constructed as per the order of the Supreme Court. “The PFI has joined hands with anti-national forces for money,” he alleged. The hate speech is an attempt to divide people of this country. 

Ahmed had made the allegations at an event in Ullal in Mangaluru.Meanhiwle, Mangaluru city police have booked seven persons associated with PFI on charges of holding a protest march without permission and making “provocative speeches”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai PFI leader Ram Temple Ayodhya
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp