DJ Halli riots: Panel receives only three applications

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice HS Kempanna, former judge of the Karnataka High Court and Claims Commissioner for assessing the damage caused to public and private property during the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots on August 11 last year, has appealed to the public to come forward and file damage claim applications. The commission has received only three such applications so far.

Justice Kempanna told reporters here on Friday that despite giving advertisements in newspapers and distributing handbills to the residents of the affected areas, the commission has received very few applications. “All the three are related to damage of vehicles belonging to private persons,” he added.

“Though the last date for receiving applications is February 28, we may extend it as we have received only a few applications and the commission has been set up for the benefit of the public,” he said.

He said that the government will submit an application after a detailed assessment of loss caused to government property during the riots. “Many police personnel have also lost their personal vehicles and they have to submit applications in personal capacity,” Justice Kempanna added.He said the commission was working with a staff of 17 at the moment, but will need assessors after it stops receiving applications.

“We have already visited the spot once and will have to visit again after receiving all applications. Those who have already evaluated the loss through an authorised assessor may attach the relevant documents while applying,” he informed.He said that the office of the commission will submit the applications after assessment to the court, which will decide the compensation to be given to the claimant.