Expect more people-friendly policing in state soon: Karnataka Home Minister Bommai

Bommai said the police reforms report is expected to pave the way for an attitudinal change in the manner in which the department functions

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: There will be some tangible changes in administration of the police system in Karnataka to uplift efficiency once the director-general of police Praveen Sood submits the police reforms report to the home department. The government is expecting this report by March 31, said home minister Basavaraj Bommai. It is mainly on people-friendly policing and ushering in a new culture in the way the police function and meet the aspirations of society, he said.

Inaugurating the newly built police quarters under Police Gruha 2020 here on Saturday, Bommai said the report is expected to pave the way for an attitudinal change in the manner in which the department functions. Help desks will be the norm at police stations with police focusing on total crime control in a free and transparent manner. Facilities for police personnel and their families will also be an area
that the reforms report touches upon, he said.

On the operational aspect, Bommai said the state police’s war on drugs has seen police seize the same amount of drugs in the last 10 months that it had seized in the last decade. Synthetic drugs, foreign drugs and players, drugs, arms and ammunition sold on the dark web are now fair targets for state police, he said, lauding the efficiency that the men in khaki had shown in this war. Foreigners dealing with drugs too are being hemmed in using special laws.

On the use of social media to foment social unrest, Bommai said police will treat such attempts as acts of treason and deal with the perpetrators with an iron hand. The warning comes close on the heels of his direction to Mangaluru City Police to book a case against a leader of a political outfit for his statement urging people not to donate to the Ram temple. No such attempts that create social and religious divides will be tolerated, he said.

'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

