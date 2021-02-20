STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka cabinet discussed quota issue at length: Yediyurappa

Opinions of ministers Nirani, C C Patil, Shettar, Savadi, Bommai elicited on demands of various communities

Published: 20th February 2021 05:37 AM

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As protesters from different communities have kept the reservation issue on the boil, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said these various demands are under the consideration of the government and that discussions are being held. “As rules and guidelines need to be followed, the demands for reservation are being examined,” he added. 

He revealed that the cabinet meeting on Thursday evening discussed the reservation issue at length. Opinions were sought from Lingayat Panchamsali ministers Murugesh Nirani and C C Patil and other Lingayat ministers Jagadish Shettar, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and Home Minister Basavraj Bommai.   

Over the last few weeks, the State Government is facing intense pressure from many communities, including Panchamsalis (Lingayats) seeking inclusion in backward 2A list, Kurubas demanding a change in the status from backward classes to Scheduled Tribe and Valmikis aiming for more reservation within the ST list. Recently, Social Welfare Minister Sriramulu had said that the government is conducting an anthropological and genealogical study of the communities and that 26 districts have been covered. 

Members of the Kuruba community protesting at Maurya
Circle in Bengaluru on Friday | Ashishkrishna HP

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, who has been leading the protest for ST status for Kurubas, has said that while the community is seeking the ST status, it will not eat into the 3 per cent quota for STs, but will seek an increase in the overall reservation. Meanwhile, Prof Ravi Verma Kumar and Ashok Harnahalli, both of whom have served as Advocates General, said that the reservation issue has to be decided legally and not politically. 

If Banajiga Lingayats could be included in the 2A category when Jagadish Shettar was chief minister, why cannot Panchamsalis be given the same status, asked Panchamsali seer Vachananda Swamiji. But former Backward Classes Commission chairman Dr C S Dwarakanath said, “2A is for those who engage in certain work skills. Banajiga Lingayats are not included in the category, but Balijas, who make garlands, are. The reservation is only for education purpose.”

