Karnataka CET for professional courses to be held on July 7 and 8, here's the schedule

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority will conduct the CET for professional courses on July 7 and 8, informed the Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana, who is also the minister of higher education.

Making the announcement on Saturday, he said the dates were finalized after taking into account the CET schedules of other states, second PUC exams, CBSE and other examinations.

The second PUC examinations are from May 24 to June 10, while the CBSE exams are from May 4 to June 2, West Bengal is holding CET on July 11, JEE mains are from February 23 to May 28, NEET Examination and JEE advance is on July 3 and Goa CET is in the 4th week of May.

Schedule for CET

July 7 -- Biology and Mathematics

July 8 -- Physics and Chemistry

July 9 -- Kannada language test for Horanadu (other states) and Gadinadu (border regions of the state) Kannadiga candidates