Not looking at another lockdown in the state yet, says Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Manjunath Prasad had announced that the state will get into another lockdown if residents do not follow precautionary measures, Medical Education Minister and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said there is no situation warranting a partial or full lockdown in the state yet.

He said, "So far there is nothing decided as yet. We are not looking at a partial or full lockdown. We want to implement measures and keep the cases low. This can happen through the cooperation of citizens. Everyone needs to follow all the COVID safety norms and precautionary measures and stay safe."

With the increase in the number of Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, Sudhakar said that strict implementation of precautionary measures will be taken by officials in districts on the border with these states in order to avoid the spread of Covid in Karnataka.

He stated that though the borders won't be closed for people arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra, the police department, health officials, home and revenue department will work on 100% implementation in carrying out all the safety measures and ensuring the returnees from these two states will have to undergo a RTPCR test which is a must.

Dr Sudhakar said, "In Maharashtra on average in the past week the state has been recording 5000 cases per day and on Friday alone 44 deaths were recorded with a mortality rate of 2.48% which is the highest. Similarly in Kerala over 4000 cases are being recorded and the active cases are 60,000. In Karnataka, districts like Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Belgavi, Hubbali, Mysuru, Chamrajnagar are where people from these two states can come through and district officials need to take all measures not to let cases increase."

He admitted that there have been instances of people still entering without an RTPCR test and not being checked. However he stated that police and health officials are on a strict vigil and are set to check every person and their Covid reports.

Talking about the vaccination, he added that Karnataka, when it started vaccinations from January 16, was in the top position across the country wherein a maximum number of beneficiaries were vaccinated. However, now the coverage is only 37% with the beneficiaries not turning up. "There have been high level officials from municipalities, revenue and home department who have taken the vaccination, besides well known doctors and they have had no side effects. We must not listen to false news on social media and avoid getting vaccinated. It is a must for each and everyone to get vaccinated. My request to all the health care workers is to come forward and get vaccinated."

Meanwhile from February 22-24 , the state is planning to give vaccinations to those who have missed out on them. "I will be heading to Kalaburgi and starting the programme of vaccinating the healthcare workers who missed out on their shots. Similarly, places like Bengaluru, Ballari, Balgalkote, Belgavi, Chikkaballapur, Vijaypura, Raichur will also conduct vaccinations on the ones who have missed

it."