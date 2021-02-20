Sindagi bypoll: JDS ‘under pressure’ for truck with BJP

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Even as the bypoll to the Sindagi Assembly seat is yet to be announced, hectic political activities are on. JDS, which lost its sitting MLA M C Managuli to Covid recently, is under pressure to strike an alliance with the ruling BJP to retain the seat.A week ago, JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda had announced that the party will not contest any bypoll as it is facing a dearth of funds. However, in a rally held at Raichur, party senior leader H D Kumaraswamy clarified that JDS will contest the election.

Following this, Managuli’s sons met higher-ups and insisted on holding talks with the BJP to brighten the prospects of winning the seat again. “Talks are already underway to fight the poll in alliance. We all the four brothers met our party leaders and expressed views about going along with BJP. I cannot reveal the purpose at this juncture. The decision is left to the high command,” Ashok Managuli, who is also a chairman of a co-operative bank, told TNIE.

However local BJP leaders are averse to this idea. During the Assembly polls held in 2018, BJP candidate had finished second by losing with a margin of 10,000 votes. Congress had slipped to third place. Prior to that BJP had won the seat twice in a row in 2008 and 2013. Hence, the leaders here see a perfect opportunity to win back the seat in the forthcoming bypoll.BJP district chief R S Patil Kuchabal told TNIE, “We lost the previous election here as Managuli succeeded in getting sympathy votes claiming to be his last election.”