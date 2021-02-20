Vijayanagara: 70-year-old conned of life’s savings

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

VIJAYANAGARA: Distressed that the police had refused to register her complaint in connection with an alleged financial fraud, a 70-year-old woman from Kaddirampura village in Hosapete taluk, along with her granddaughter, sat in protest in front of Hampi police station. After four days, a complaint was finally registered on Friday and investigation has been taken up.

Hosuramma, has lost her life’s savings of Rs 2 lakh, which was allegedly withdrawn from her bank account by relatives over a period time without her consent. She learned about the fraud when she visited the bank last month. When she went to the police station to file a complaint, the police allegedly refused to include the names of influential people.

For the last four days, Hosuramma and grandaughter Swarooparani have been sitting in front of the station in protest. A senior police officer from Hosapete, however, claimed there was no delay in registering the complaint and investigation is under way.