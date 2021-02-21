STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP leaders made me lose from Badami: Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu

He further added that if the voters did not support him in Molakalmuru, then his three-decade-long political career would have come to an end.

Published: 21st February 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: "BJP leaders conspired against me, which led to my defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections. The leaders were threatened by my rise within the party ranks and ensured that I lose to Siddaramaiah in Badami constituency," said B Sriramulu.

In an outburst against his own party members during the felicitation programme of the newly-elected gram panchayat members supported by BJP at Kondlahalli village, he said, "The voters of Badami have not defeated me, instead, it was BJP leaders who conspired to defeat me."

He further added that if the voters did not support him in Molakalmuru, then his three-decade-long political career would have come to an end. He further added that he likes working for the people of Molakalmuru constituency.

"As I hail from a small Nayaka community, the party offered me tickets from Molakalmuru and Badami. A section of BJP leaders couldn't tolerate the party decision. They couldn't react openly and hence conspired to defeat me," he added. Sriramulu also said that he would raise the issue of his defeat in Badami at the party platform.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Sriramulu Badami
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp