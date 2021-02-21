BJP leaders made me lose from Badami: Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: "BJP leaders conspired against me, which led to my defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections. The leaders were threatened by my rise within the party ranks and ensured that I lose to Siddaramaiah in Badami constituency," said B Sriramulu.

In an outburst against his own party members during the felicitation programme of the newly-elected gram panchayat members supported by BJP at Kondlahalli village, he said, "The voters of Badami have not defeated me, instead, it was BJP leaders who conspired to defeat me."

He further added that if the voters did not support him in Molakalmuru, then his three-decade-long political career would have come to an end. He further added that he likes working for the people of Molakalmuru constituency.

"As I hail from a small Nayaka community, the party offered me tickets from Molakalmuru and Badami. A section of BJP leaders couldn't tolerate the party decision. They couldn't react openly and hence conspired to defeat me," he added. Sriramulu also said that he would raise the issue of his defeat in Badami at the party platform.