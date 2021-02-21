STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consecutive tiger attacks terrorize residents of Kodagu, two dead

The consecutive tiger attacks have instilled fear among the villagers who protested against the forest department for negligent actions.

Published: 21st February 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Two lives were lost due to consecutive tiger attacks on Saturday and Sunday in Kodagu. The forest department staff reached the spot and steps were being taken to tranquilize and capture the tiger. 

60-year-old Chenni, an estate laborer staying in the estate line house, was killed by the tiger when she headed out of the house at 6:50 am on Sunday.

She was killed 20 meters away from the line house situated in T Shettigeri. The tiger attacked Chenni on the neck, killing her on the spot. The tiger, however, fled the spot after Chenni’s kin came running out of the house. 

The estate owner Alemada Somanna later alerted the forest department.

A 14-year-old boy, Aiyappa, was killed in the tiger attack on Saturday at Kumturu village – just 10 km away from T Shettigeri. The consecutive tiger attacks have instilled fear among the villagers who protested against the forest department for negligent actions.

The villagers of Kumturu on Saturday demanded the presence of Virajpet DCF Chakrapani and demanded immediate capture of the man-hunting tiger. However, the DCF failed to visit the incident spot on Saturday.

On Sunday, villagers backed by the farmers’ associations demanded the presence of DCF and Mysuru CCF and Kodagu in-charge CCF Heeralal visited the spot. Meanwhile, the forest department staff alongside help from two tamed elephants has reached the spot and is on the lookout for the tiger. The tiger will be tranquilized and captured by the department. 

Comments





