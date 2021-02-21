FKCCI members meet FM Sitharaman, seek tax exemptions

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday assured the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) that she would look into their plea for tax exemption for some sectors or allow them to repay the loans at lower interest.

The minister is in Bengaluru on a two-day visit to hold post-budget interactions with industrialists, members from various chambers of commerce and entrepreneurs. On Saturday, she held a meeting at her office with various stakeholders.

FKCCI president Sundar Perikal told The New Indian Express that they had appealed to her to revive many sectors that did not get any benefit in the recent budget.

“Due to Covid-19 and lockdown, many sectors, including the hotel industry, tourism, taxi drivers and education are hit. They have taken loans. Since there was no business, they were not able to repay their loans which had resulted in Non Performing Assets in banks. We appealed for tax exemption or to allow them to repay loans at lower interest,’’ he said.

He said they brought to the minister’s notice some technical issues related to GST payment. “In the Budget, the minister had announced that those with a Rs 10 crore annual turnover would not require an audit. But banks are insisting on the audit, without which they won’t give loans. We have explained it to her,’’ he said.

He said she took their memorandum and assured to look into it. On Sunday, the minister will interact with the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce members and other stakeholders. She will also visit the BJP head office at Malleswaram. She will leave for Delhi on Sunday night.

Dr Sudhakar seeks AIIMS in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to establish an All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in Karnataka. He also proposed a Health City for Karnataka. During a meeting with the Union Minister on Saturday, Dr Sudhakar also appealed that a sub-centre of NIMHANS be set up in Kalyana Karnataka. He also discussed the State government’s plan set up four state-of-the-art trauma centres.