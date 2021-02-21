INTERVIEW  | Ensure transparency, let funds be transferred online for Ram Temple, says HD Kumaraswamy

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s remarks on fund collection for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya has kicked up a political storm, with the BJP and right-wing organisations slamming the JDS leader and accusing him of trying to woo the minority communities with his statement.

But Kumaraswamy insists that he is not against the construction of the temple, but is only highlighting the need for transparency in fund collection and suggesting online fund transfer to avoid doubts. The VHP or temple construction trust should issue identity cards to those collecting funds, he told The New Sunday Express. Excerpts of the interview:

Why did you raise questions over collection of funds for Ram Temple?

I have no objection to the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Let them build it well and I will extend my full support for it. I have only questioned the way the funds are being collected forcibly. Such incidents have come to my notice, and they are also marking houses, which is being done across the country. How do we know who are the authorised people to collect funds when many groups are going around? I suggest that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) or the Ram Temple Construction Trust issue identity cards to those authorised to make collections and they should be the only ones going around. This is only a suggestion, and I have not made any allegation against anyone.

You said that those who came to collect funds threatened you?

I am not against donating funds and many of our party members have done it. But no authorised person approached me for donations. Recently, three people came to our house. They did not reveal their identities but claimed that they were responsible citizens of the country and demanded money. On what guarantee should I have given them the money? A woman, who was with them, spoke to me rudely. But I did not take it seriously as all kinds of people come to us seeking help.

What are your specific suggestions?

Online transfer of funds will ensure transparency. Under the Jan Dhan Scheme, started by the Narendra Modi government, everyone has bank accounts. Whether it is Rs 5, 10 or more, let them transfer it from their bank accounts. I am only questioning the lack of transparency. Till now, they have not told the people how much money is required for the construction of the temple and how long this collection drive

will go on.

You called it religious corruption...?

Transparency is important to avoid any doubts. Ram’s name should not be spoiled or misused for collecting money. That is why I used the term religious corruption. There was no politics in what I said.

You are accused of making such statements to please the minority community...

It is not possible to please any community by taking up such an issue and that was not my intention. Over the last 15 years, they have taken advantage of Lord Rama’s name, and now, a temple is being built in Uttar Pradesh. We all know what is happening in that state and how women are being treated. Are they following the concept of Ram Rajya? I respect Lord Rama more than they do and even tried to

practise the concept of Rama Rajya when I was in power. I am again making it clear that I am not against temple construction and if authorised people approach me tomorrow, I am willing to contribute.

My suggestion is to bring in transparency and not allow Ram’s name to be misused.