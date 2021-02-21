STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panchamasali leaders set deadline for Yediyurappa govt over reservation

Yatnal said that they have lost faith in the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Published: 21st February 2021 06:36 PM

Members of Panchamasali (Lingayat) community during a Panchamasali convention. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chants of  'Har Har Mahadev', and 'Jai Panchamsali' filled the air as major leaders of the Panchamasali (Lingayat) community began their speech at the Palace Grounds on Sunday. 

Swamiji Basava Jaya Mrutunjaya Swamiji sounded firm when he said there is no going back on the fight to achieve a 2A backward status. Swamiji and BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal said the forces opposed to the Panchamsalis did not expect them to carry on for so long and they will continue till they receive tangible results. 

Yatnal said that they have lost faith in the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Swamiji also said that the government should have started their work when the community announced their fast in October 2020 and threatened to intensify the agitation.
 
Meanwhile, traffic was thrown out of gear on the stretch near Cauvery Theatre Junction as barricades were erected to stop the crowds numbering thousands from marching towards Vidhana Soudha along the Sankey Road. 

Earlier it may be recalled the commissioner Kamal Pant tried to dissuade the protestors from marching ahead by personally meeting them. There are prohibitory orders around Vidhana Soudha which means more than five people cannot gather together to make speeches and so on. However, they are attempting to carry out the 'Vidhana Soudha Muttige' (surround Vidhana Soudha) as planned earlier in spite of police denying them permission.

Swamiji  had said they will stage a demonstration at Freedom Park till March 4.

Earlier ministers CC Patil and Home Minister Basavraj Bommai met at the former's residence to talk about the developing situation after the convention at Palace Grounds concluded.  

Congress leaders Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Vijayananda Kashappanavar along BJP's Basangouda Yatnal, who were present at the public meeting, demanded the government to honour the community's 27-year long demand for reservation.

