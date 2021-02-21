This young Mysurean’s heart beats for art

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Give him waste tyres, glass bottles or plastic bags, this 24-year-old youth from Mysuru turns them into a piece of art. Meet Rahul Manohara, a self-taught artist, who is exploring the field of art, besides specializing in making trash into artistic treasures. Using technology as a learning tool, Rahul has honed his skills through the internet.

Though he initially got expertise in simple sketches and acrylic painting, he went on to learn water painting, oil painting and giving graphite finishing and doing charcoal works. Born to Manohara and Veena, Rahul had a great passion for sketching and painting from a very young age. He did not join any formal training and went on to practise via trial and error method.

He participated in many school-level and state-level drawing and painting competitions bagging several awards which instilled confidence in him. “Though my artworks were appreciated, I was doing them on paper and never used any canvas. At one time, I wanted my artworks to be exhibited, but had to rein in my enthusiasm when I saw artists using good artistic materials which I never tried.

I came home, browsed the internet for hours together, saw many video tutorials related to presenting art works and on creating art works using waste materials,” he says. From hundreds of landscapes, acrylic paintings to portrait sketches to charcoal artwork, Rahul dedicated himself to the art field completely. From creating awareness on social issues through murals to beautifying the walls that are lying in a neglected state, Rahul has also contributed to the beautification of several walls in Mysuru.

He has also created various models of animals using waste materials and also a model of the Covid-19 virus for an awareness event. From instilling hope during the pandemic through his art works to sensitizing people about solid waste management and cleanliness through his Swachh Survekshan paintings, Rahul has grown from an amateur artist to one working for social causes.

“Though the technology helped me learn various forms of art and crafts, I attribute my success and learning equally to nature and society. So whenever I find a blank wall or get an opportunity to beautify it, I fill it with colours and ensure that the artwork carries a social message,” says Rahul, who has beautified the walls across the city spending money from his own pocket.

He has exhibited his artworks during the Mysuru winter festival, Open street festival and in Kodagu during the Kodagu Pravasi Utsava, besides holding art shows during the Suttur Utsava and many times in Bengaluru. Thanking his parents, friends and other artists for the support, Rahul says, “My parents and friends have played a major role in my success and without their encouragement I could have not reached this position. My father has always been a driving force. Besides, noted artists like Badal Nanjundaswamy have always encouraged me to take up murals,” he says.