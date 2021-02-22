After filmy chase of suspicious vehicle, Karnataka forest staff seize slaughtered gaur

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

BHATKAL: The Bhatkal division forest staff have seized a slaughtered gaur after a filmy chase of a suspicious vehicle.

An overspeeding vehicle, which was coming from Honnavar towards Bhatkal, raised suspicion as the driver refused to stop when forest department staff manning the checkpoints tried to stop it.

According to forest department sources, the vehicle hit the barricades at Shirali, Venkatapura, took an inner road at Thenginagundi village to Bhatkal, entered the town and was abandoned at Madina Street before the occupants disappeared into the crowd. The forest department has recovered the vehicle which had an entire half-slaughtered gaur.

A T shirt, camera and water bottles have been seized from the vehicle.

A case has been booked under the Wildlife Act. Further investigations are on.